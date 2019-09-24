South Korean Doctor Performs Abortion On Wrong Woman

by Temitope Alabi
The police in the district of Gangseo, South Korea has announced that they are investigating a case of abortion performed on the wrong woman.

According to reports, a Vietnamese woman who was six weeks pregnant as at 7 August when she visited the hospital and was told that she would need a nutritional injection.

However, instead of the needed injection, a nurse reportedly injected her with an anaesthetic instead. Her patient chart was reportedly misplaced, for that of a woman who needed an abortion due to a  missed miscarriage.

The woman and the nurse did not know what had happened until she noticed some bleeding which another doctor confirmed.

“The doctor and nurse have acknowledged their fault,” a police official said. They are now being accused of negligence resulting in bodily harm.

A police spokesperson told CNN that the case will soon be sent to the prosecutor’s office.

