South Korean Doctor Performs Abortion On Wrong Woman

The police in the district of Gangseo, South Korea has announced that they are investigating a case of abortion performed on the wrong woman.

According to reports, a Vietnamese woman who was six weeks pregnant as at 7 August when she visited the hospital and was told that she would need a nutritional injection.

Read Also: [PHOTOS]:1 Pregnant Woman Dead, 16 Missing As Boat Capsizes In Lagos

However, instead of the needed injection, a nurse reportedly injected her with an anaesthetic instead. Her patient chart was reportedly misplaced, for that of a woman who needed an abortion due to a missed miscarriage.

The woman and the nurse did not know what had happened until she noticed some bleeding which another doctor confirmed.

“The doctor and nurse have acknowledged their fault,” a police official said. They are now being accused of negligence resulting in bodily harm.

A police spokesperson told CNN that the case will soon be sent to the prosecutor’s office.