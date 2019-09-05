Southeast Governors Will Not Tender Any Apology To IPOB: Governor Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has said that South-East governors will not tender any apology to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The proscribed group had in a recent open letter to the governors, made some demands including an open apology.

Speaking with State House correspondents on Thursday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Umahi said: “We have no apology to tender.”

Governor Umahi said it wasn’t the South-East governors that proscribed IPOB because it didn’t have the power to do so, adding that IPOB has no power to issue travel ban to the South-East governors.