Southern Nigeria Has Weak, Divided And Coward Leaders: Fani Kayode

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) has made a serious U-turn on the source of Nigeria’s problems after declaring that the South is the problem of Nigeria.

Femi Fani Kayode

The former minister has constantly described the Northern part of Nigeria as the major problem of the nation.

However, in a new twist, the former aviation minister has described the weakness and division of the Southern leaders to put the region first ahead of Nigeria is the problem of the nation.

He tweeted:

