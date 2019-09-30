Sowore Appears In Court Over Treason, Terrorism

by Verity
Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow movement has been arraigned before a federal high court sitting in Abuja on Monday morning.

The publisher of SaharaReporters was brought before the court by the Department of State Services(DSS).

A Federal High Court in Abuja had penultimate week ordered the release of Sowore.

The ruling judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who gave the order, urged the DSS to release Sowore to his lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), who must produce the accused person whenever the court wants him to appear over charges brought against him.

The DSS, however, still has Sowore in its custody, several days after the court ordered his release.

Tags from the story
abuja, DSS, Federal High Court, Omoyele Sowore, terrorism, treason
