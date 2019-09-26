Sowore: It Is Unjustifiable For Buhari To Disregard Court Orders

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili has condemned the continued detention of the convener of the RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Services(DSS).

Sowore had been granted bail by a federal high court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday.

Femi Falana, the lead counsel of Sowore had confirmed that all bail conditions have been met, and that Sowore has submitted his passport as demanded by Justice Taiwo Taiwo.

According to Ezekwesili in a tweet on Thursday asked if any reason has been given for “this apparent disobedience of court order.”

Read Also: Omoyele Sowore Granted Bail After 52 Days In Jail

She said: Why is @YeleSowore still detained by DSS under the supervision of the Presidency @NGRPresident @MBuhari ?

“Is there a reason given for this apparent disobedience of court order after Yele’s lawyers fulfilled the condition laid down by Justice Taiwo Taiwo for his release? WHY???

“It is unjustifiable for the @NGRPresident @MBuhari -led #AsoRock @NigeriaGov to habitually disregard orders of the court.

“Such flagrant disregard for the Judiciary does not bode well for our Constitutional Democracy.

“I join my Voice with Citizens & ask DSS to #ReleaseSoworeNOW!”