Sowore: Pray For Him, Help Him If You Can: Jonathan Tells Omokri

by Verity
Omoyele sowore
Omoyele Sowore

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged his ex-aide, Reno Omokri to pray for the embattled publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Omokri said he spoke with the ex-President, urging him to read his article in this at newspaper entitled ‘Sowore and Buhari: A Bromance Gone Sour!’.

Omokri in the last few days has accused Sowore, who has been charged with treason by the federal government of using his platform to publish lies against the ex-president in the build-up of the 2015 presidential election.

However, Omokri says Jonathan has urged to him pray for Sowore no matter what transpired in the past and help him if he has the means.

His words: I just spoke to ex-President @GEJonathan, and urged him to read my column in today’s @THISDAYLIVE titled ‘Sowore and Buhari: A Bromance Gone Sour!’

He responded, ‘Reno, pray for the young man. Help him if you can. He didn’t know what he was doing’.

Is GEJ a human or an angel?

Tags from the story
former President Goodluck Jonathan, Omoyele Sowore, Reno Omokri
