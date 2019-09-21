Sowore’s Travails Are Self-Inflicted, Says Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri a former media aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has described the travails of former presidential candidate and activist, Omoyele Sowore as self-inflicted.

The popular critic went down memory lane to narrate what Sowore did to his reputation with Sahara Reporters while he was working as media aide to Goodluck Jonathan.

He explained how Goodluck Jonathan also lost the 2015 election as a result of Sowore’s collusion with President Muhammadu Buhari.

At the end of his trip down memory lane, Reno demanded that Sowore be released because he has not committed any offence by criticising the government.

Read his lengthy post below:

1-If you say Omoyele Sowore is a liar, I will agree. He tells deliberate lies to destroy the reputation of those he‘s against, using his Sahara Reporters website. He did it to me personally and my boss. But neither @GEJonathan, nor I ever contemplated his arrest#SoworeandBuhari — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 21, 2019

4-Using saharareporters, Sowore dishonestly DEMARKETED then President @GEJonathan as a "DRUNKARD", a "SLOW POKE", "CLUELESS" and MARKETED @MBuhari as an "INCORRUPTIBLE", a man who would "CRUSH" Jonathan, and was "BETTER" than Jonathan and “GOOD” for Nigeria #SoworeandBuhari — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 21, 2019

5-In 2014, when @GEJonathan said "I am the most INSULTED president in the world but when I leave office, you will all remember me for the total freedom you enjoyed”, he was referring to Sowore and saharareporters. Nigerians mistook his TOLERANCE for WEAKNESS #SoworeandBuhari — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 21, 2019

6-Today, General @MBuhari is trying Sowore, his former partner in propaganda, for insulting him. If insulting a President is a crime, both Buhari & Sowore are guilty due to what they did to ex President @GEJonathan. But it is NOT a crime. Sowore should be freed!#SoworeandBuhari — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 21, 2019