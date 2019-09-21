Sowore’s Travails Are Self-Inflicted, Says Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri a former media aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has described the travails of former presidential candidate and activist, Omoyele Sowore as self-inflicted.

Reno Omokri
Ex-aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Reno Omokri

The popular critic went down memory lane to narrate what Sowore did to his reputation with Sahara Reporters while he was working as media aide to Goodluck Jonathan.

He explained how Goodluck Jonathan also lost the 2015 election as a result of Sowore’s collusion with President Muhammadu Buhari.

At the end of his trip down memory lane, Reno demanded that Sowore be released because he has not committed any offence by criticising the government.

Read his lengthy post below:

Reno Omokri
Reno’s post
Reno Omokri
Reno’s tweet

