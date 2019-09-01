Spanish Police Prevents IPOB From Beating Nnia Nwodo In Spain (Video)

by Eyitemi
Chief John Nnia Nwodo, a former minister for aviation, narrowly escaped being beaten by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) while in Spain recently.

It took the intervention of the Spanish police to rescue him from the claws of the Biafran agitators after they caught up with him.

In the video, the 66-year-old politician was then whisked away from the scene by the Spanish police authority.

Chief John Nnia Nwodo, a seasoned politician, was the 9th President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Watch the video below:

