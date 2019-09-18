Speaker Gbajabiamila Teaches In Govt-Owned School In Katsina (PHOTOS)

The speaker of the House of Representative, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila was spotted teaching in a government school in Kofa Sauri, Katsina, as a part of his way of contributing his quota to the development of school pupils in the IDP camp.

According to reports, he got to the school at exactly 8:38am and began teaching the students until 11:00 am before going on to share the souvenir he brought for them.

He then joined his entourage and zoomed out of the school at exactly 11:17 am.

More photo below: