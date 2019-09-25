Speed Darlington Declares Intention To Run For President In 2023 In New York (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has taken to the street of New York in the USA to declare his ambition of becoming the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

Speed Darlington
Speed Darlington

The rapper, while declaring his intention, urged his followers to vote for him as an Igbo man, has never been the president of Nigeria.

Also Read: I Took 2 Girls Home Last Night But My ‘Thing’ Failed Me – Speed Darlington (Video)

In the same vein, he used the medium to blast the government for detaining former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore. 

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2zbhHrgdQM/?igshid=1ggdsnqd0x200

Tags from the story
2023 presidency, new york, Omoyele Sowore, Speed Darlington
0

You may also like

Tonto Dikeh Gushes About Bobrisky, Says His Beauty Reminds Her Of When She Was Pregnant

FG sets up board to review Bobrisky’s Transgender movie

How I was forced by MC Galaxy to appear in his video – Etinosa

Burna Boy declared wanted as suspects claim he paid them to rob Mr 2Kay

Mercy Johnson Might Cancel Her Wedding

My Late Father, Oliver De Coque spent N30,000 Weekly On His Beard – Son

“I Thought Nelson Mandela Was A Boxer” – “No, He Drove Paul Walker’s Car”: Shocking Mistakes On Madiba Death (LOOK)

‘Counting down the days till Christmas’ Chloe Green says as she puckers up to beau Jeremy Meeks (Photos/Video)

” Go and do sober reflection” – Oby Ezekwesili advices young Nigerians insulting CharlyBoy for his advocacy

19-yr-old American artiste, Khalid, gets 5 Grammy nominations three years after tweeting that he’ll love to go to the Grammys one day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *