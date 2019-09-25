Speed Darlington Declares Intention To Run For President In 2023 In New York (Video)

Popular US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has taken to the street of New York in the USA to declare his ambition of becoming the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

The rapper, while declaring his intention, urged his followers to vote for him as an Igbo man, has never been the president of Nigeria.

Also Read: I Took 2 Girls Home Last Night But My ‘Thing’ Failed Me – Speed Darlington (Video)

In the same vein, he used the medium to blast the government for detaining former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2zbhHrgdQM/?igshid=1ggdsnqd0x200