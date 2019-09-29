Spotlight: Amazing Things About Falz You Didn’t Know

Folarin Falana known popularly as Falz, is one of Nigeria’s sensational rapper, songwriter and actor.
Falz, who is the son of renowned human rights lawyer, Femi Falana started his career while in secondary school after forming a group called “The School Boys” with his friend.
Falz debuted into the Nigerian music scene in 2009 and hit the limelight with his song “Marry Me” featuring Poe and Yemi Alade.
One of Falz’ greatest attribute is his versatility. Whether it’s acting, comedy or music, the artist knowns his onions and horizon to make the best of his talents.
Did you know that Falz has an alter ego that goes by the name Broda Taju. He says: “It’s a persona and part of my brand. You hear it in my music and it’s a character I bring out especially online on social media just for entertainment; to keep my fans engaged and make them feel closer to me.
However, as much as he could be the best in every area of entertainment, the rapper says for him music remains his passion and stressed that he doesn’t see himself doing anything else for a living.