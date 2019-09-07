SPOTLIGHT: Interesting Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Naira Marley

Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley is one of Nigeria’s fastest rising music acts and songwriters. If you have been wondering how he came about his stage name, wonder no more, as he says the reggae legend, Bob Marley, a Jamaican singer and songwriter inspired it.

The singer drew negative attention to himself a few months ago after he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) on allegations of internet fraud. Naira Marley was arrested alongside his colleagues, Zlatan Ibile but the ‘Legwork’ artiste was released on administrative bail while Naira Marley was held in prison for over a month until he was released.

Before the EFCC saga, Naira Marley was a moderately known artiste until his 2017 street hit single; “Issa Goal”, a star-studded collaboration with Coca Cola. The song was adopted by the Nigerian Football national team as their theme at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

It was remixed later, featuring music sensations like Falz, Olamide, Simi, Lil Kesh and Slimcase.

The ‘Issa Goal” crooner who holds dual citizenship, being Nigerian and British, was born in Nigeria but relocated to the United Kingdom at the age of 11.

The singer who has been arrested 124 times in the United Kingdom, said he never thought he’d end up a musician.

Shortly after his release from Ikoyi prison, the singer dropped another hit, ‘Soapy’, which caused a social media buzz because of the intricate meaning of the song and its dance.

Young and rising, we can’t stop hoping for the best for him!