SPOTLIGHT: Things We Bet You Didn’t Know About Kizz Daniel

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, is one of Nigeria’s fastest rising artists. The Afropop recording artist first stole our hearts away with his singles “Woju” and “Yeba”. Woju spent weeks on the MTVBase official Naija Top Ten and six weeks on the number one spot.

He was known as Kiss Daniel until 2018, when he announced that he would want to be addressed henceforth as Kizz Daniel. According to him, he got his name while in secondary school because of the dimples on his face.

First signed in 2013 to G-Worldwide Entertainment, he left the label in 2017, following a disagreement with the label owner that eventually led to a court case.

Upon leaving G-Worldwide Entertainment, in November 2017, he started his label now known as Fly Boy and Pablo label Inc record label.

Born in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Daniel, attended Abeokuta Grammar School and graduated from Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, in 2013, with a degree in Water Resources Management and Agrometeorology (Water Engineering).

Kizz Daniel released his first studio album titled New Era on May 14, 2016, however, in 2018, he featured colleagues like Wizkid on a Hit Song “FOR YOU” and the DMW boss, Davido on another single “One Ticket” 0n the 30th of December 2018.