‘Start Judging Our Government Now’ – Naira Marley Begs God

by Temitope Alabi
Naira Marley
Indigenous rapper, Naira Marley

Rapper Naira Marley has taken to his Twitter to speak on the leadership in the country, saying that God needs to judge the leaders in the country now.

According to Marley, God needs not to wait till judgment day before he delivers his judgment.

Read Also: ‘I Went To School In Fucking England’ – Naira Marley Slams Those Calling Him Illiterate

In his words;

“God forgive me, I’m sorry but we can’t wait till judgement day, can you judge our government now, please.”

This is coming just hours after reports filtered in that many Nigerians are being killed and their properties destroyed in South Africa.

Tags from the story
Naira Marley, Xenophobia
0

You may also like

No More Beef: Davido And Wizkid Spotted Together Performing At Wedding Reception Of Sharon Adekele

Sean Tizzle On Bleaching Rumors: “My Knuckles Have Always Been Dark From Birth”

BBNaija’s Tobi Bakre shares his saddest Valentine experience ever

“Davido does not carry Olosho” – Don Jazzy defends Davido

Watch Adekunle Gold’s Performance at Project Fame Finale

Comedian Alibaba Speaks On Same S*x Marriage (You Need To Read This

Twitter user shares her experience with lady who wants her to always use ‘ma’ for her

Julius Agwu’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Shows Off Her Modeling Poses

Peace & Harmony: Ronaldinho set to wed his two girlfriends

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *