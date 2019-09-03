‘Start Judging Our Government Now’ – Naira Marley Begs God

Rapper Naira Marley has taken to his Twitter to speak on the leadership in the country, saying that God needs to judge the leaders in the country now.

According to Marley, God needs not to wait till judgment day before he delivers his judgment.

In his words;

“God forgive me, I’m sorry but we can’t wait till judgement day, can you judge our government now, please.”

This is coming just hours after reports filtered in that many Nigerians are being killed and their properties destroyed in South Africa.