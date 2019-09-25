Stefflon Don’s Savage Reply To Nigerian Man Who Questioned Her

by Michael
Stefflon Don
British Rapper Stefflon Don

British Born Rapper, Stefflon Don has won the hearts of Nigerians when rumors of her relationship with African Giant Rapper Burna Boy, was confirmed.

The British rapper, who is very famous for her good Rastafarian grooves, and the fact that she is with Burna Boy, is always quick to stop the gossip around her.

In a recent tweet, the rapper sent a clapback to a Nigerian who questioned her.

In his tweet, he asked if she had learned to cook because all he sees are selfies.

 

See The Post Here:

0

