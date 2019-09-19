‘Stop Asking Me To Connect You To Davido’: Sharon Adeleke

by Michael
Davido's Sister Sharon Adeleke
Sharon Adeleke

Davido’s sister, Sharon Adeleke has announced to upcoming music acts and others of like minds to stop sending her messages on social media as she isn’t in any way a music representative of Davido or DMW.

Sharon, Davido’s elder sister, and a businesswoman own a hair and accessories company; Ronawigs.

She took to her Instagram page to make a video to address the issue, which seems to have gotten her overwhelmed.

In the video, she says she might be Davido’s sister, but she doesn’t get involved in anything pertaining to the business side of his music and she wants people to stop sending her messages about linking her up with Davido.

She says if the messages persist, she would be left with no option than to block the senders.

“I am in a meeting but I just feel the need to say this real quick. I am not A&R for DMW. Do you understand? I don’t do music; I’m not a music person. Stop sending me music, stop asking me to link you up with David, otherwise, I’ll block you. Period!”

