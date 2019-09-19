Stop Asking Me To Link You Up With David – Davido’s Sister (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Davido’s sister, Sharon Adeleke has announced to upcoming music acts to stop sending her messages on social media as she isn’t in any way a music representative of Davido or DMW.

Davido's sister
Sharon Adeleke and brother, Davido

Sharon who is Davido’s elder sister and a businesswoman, took to her Instagram page to make a video to address the issue.

In the video, she says she might be Davido’s sister but she doesn’t get involved in anything pertaining to the business side of his music, and as such, she wants people to stop sending her messages about linking her up with Davido.

She says if the messages persist, she would be left with no option than to block the senders. Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2lNNdnAozp/?igshid=o3y2i0eicxf9

Tags from the story
Davido, Sharon Adeleke
