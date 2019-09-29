Stop Blaming Me For Tacha’s Disqualification: Ex-Housemate, Khloe Cries Out

Former BBNaija housemate, Khloe has slammed those who are calling her out over Tacha getting disqualified from BBNaija.
Recall that in Friday the former housemate called out the organisers of the show over what she called preferential treatment.
The BBNaija star Khloe claims she was friends with Tacha even before getting into the BBNaija house, and couldn’t understand why some people would want to drag her name in the mud.
She wrote on Instagram:
I have gotten a lot of Tags and Mentions from some uncultured people claiming someone was disqualified because of my rant earlier. I am very sure you all are aware I didn’t mention names neither did I tag anyone. I was talking about my own situation, my season and this season in general, yet some persons are saying It was directed at someone. Tacha wasn’t the only party involved in the situation, if she was disqualified because of my rant then Mercy will also be out! Since the beginning of this season I have shown nothing but love to this contestant as I was glad she’s one of the people that got in after all the social media drama during her auditions, why will I in turn want to sabotage her stay in the house? I have come to a conclusion that most of you calling me out are sick hence I will not give any more press to this as it is a waste of highlight 💁🏿♀💁🏿♀. And for those asking if me and kbrule did media runs? If you check you’ll see all the media runs we did with Vandora and Deeone. Please be guided. Peace be unto the ones that mind their business 🙏 Happy Sunday