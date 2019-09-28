Stop Granting Arrest Warrants If Release Orders Are Disobeyed: Shehu Sani Urges Courts

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has raised concerns over the continued detention of activist, Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Security (DSS) following order of release.

Senator Shehu Sani
A courting ruling has granted the detained activist bail, however, officials of DSS have continued to detain him.

The former lawyer has urged courts to stop granting arrest warrants until it becomes known that the directorate will also follow release orders.

See his tweet below:

