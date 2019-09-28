Stop Granting Arrest Warrants If Release Orders Are Disobeyed: Shehu Sani Urges Courts

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has raised concerns over the continued detention of activist, Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Security (DSS) following order of release.
A courting ruling has granted the detained activist bail, however, officials of DSS have continued to detain him.
The former lawyer has urged courts to stop granting arrest warrants until it becomes known that the directorate will also follow release orders.
Dear Courts,
If your Order for release of detainees is consistently disobeyed and disregarded,you have to review the manner you generously grant orders for arrest,for detention or for search.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) September 28, 2019