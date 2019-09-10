Stop Lying Up And Down, Omokri Tells Timi Dakolo

Reno Omokri, a social media commenter has lambasted Timi Dakolo, a Nigerian singer for saying he makes up to N10m during some weekends from his show.

Dakolo, who was reacting to clap backs from critics that he and his wife, Busola, are demanding N10m damages from Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor of Common Wealth of Zion Assembly.

The singer expressed his surprise that people would think N10m is his problem, especially since he makes up to that amount at some weekend shows.

Reacting to the singer’s comment, Omokri tweeted:

10 million in a weekend. Maybe Zimbabwean dollars!

Stop lying up an dan!