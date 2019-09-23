Stop Ranting, Face Parliamentary Business – Arewa Youths Slam Speaker Gbajabiamila

The Arewa Citizens for Democracy (ACD) has cautioned Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to concentrate on his legislative duties and quit recklessly delving into issues.

The group of northern youths gave this warning in a press conference held on Sunday in Kaduna to address what it described as “the naked dance of shame, embarked upon by the Speaker”.

In a statement signed by President, AbdulGafar Usman, the Arewa Citizens for Democracy called out Mr Gbajabiamila over recent outburst in reaction to the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Read Also: Insecurity: Gbajabiamila Fumes Over Failure Of Service Chiefs To Honour Invitation

Mr Gbajabiamila had threatened to report Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to President Muhammadu Buhari over heightened onslaught on Nigerians in the Rainbow nation.

Instead of embarking on such ranting spree, the group revealed that there are better ways the Speaker would have handled the situation on the ground.

The Arewa youths, therefore, cautioned the ex-Minority Leader to avoid throwing away the honour accruable to his person and position to the ground and forthwith pay more attention to his legislative duties.