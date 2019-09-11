‘Stop Spitting On People’ – Etinosa Fires Back At Oyemykke

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian actress and comedian Etinosa has fired back at Oyemykke after the IG motivational speaker dragged the actress over her first statement.

Etinosa had commented under one of Oyemykke’s post saying she could never date him because he shouts too much.

Oyemykke wasted no time in replying Etinosa, telling her that she is an apologetic nudist who does not in any way fancy her.

Pained by this, Etinosa has now taken to her IG page to respond to Oyemykke saying;

“i cant date you no suppose cause quarrel an, My Guy no vex!!! Freedom of speech. My opinion and i stand by it. Will you say you have never expressed your dislike for someone? Uncle everybody must not like you some people

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2PxwNrHidE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

