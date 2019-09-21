Stop Stiflling Opposition: Don Jazzy Pleads For Sowore’s Release

Popular music producer and Mavin records boss; Don Jazzy has appealed to the federal government to release former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore.
The music producer condemned what he described as the continuous stifling of opposition voices and dissenting opinions by the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.
He expressed that Nigeria’s democracy is threatened when citizens shudder at the thought of people they elected into office.
He appealed to the government to release Sowore as he only meant well for the country.
See his tweet below:
This dangerous precedent of stifling opposition voices and dissenting opinions has survived enough. Let's not pretend our nascent democracy isn't being sabotaged when citizens shudder at the thought of people they elected into power. I plead for Sowore #FreeSowore #VoiceOfTheDon pic.twitter.com/y9RZ2MrpEu
— ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) September 21, 2019