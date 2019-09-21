Stop Stiflling Opposition: Don Jazzy Pleads For Sowore’s Release

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular music producer and Mavin records boss; Don Jazzy has appealed to the federal government to release former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore.

Don Jazzy Sowore Arrest
Don Jazzy

The music producer condemned what he described as the continuous stifling of opposition voices and dissenting opinions by the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

Also Read: Here’s How Don Jazzy Plans On Getting His Crush, Rihanna

He expressed that Nigeria’s democracy is threatened when citizens shudder at the thought of people they elected into office.

He appealed to the government to release Sowore as he only meant well for the country.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
#Revolutionnow, don jazzy, Muhammadu Buhari, Omoyele Sowore
0

You may also like

Femi Otedola enjoys bus ride with Governor Ambode and Aliko Dangote (Video)

“I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, I have stopped womanizing” – Atiku Abubakar tells Nigerians

Heineken Warns Of Value Brand Switch

Cultism Among Nigerian Students

Six South African rugby players feared drowned

83 year-old woman burnt to death in Jigawa State

”Stop Consuming Imported Rice” – Custom Boss Says As He Share 3 Reasons Why It Is Poisonous

Conte drops Matic and Costa off Chelsea’s pre-season tour

57 Boko Haram members killed by Nigeria troops

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *