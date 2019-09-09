Stop Telling Lies Up And Down, Fatoyinbo Tells Busola Dakolo

The Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo has told Busola Dakolo to stop telling lies ”up and dan”.

Information Nigeria recalls Busola Dakolo had accused him of violating her at a young age in an explosive interview.

The senior pastor of COZA’s statement is also coming after the celebrity photographer had filed a court order at the Federal High Court Abuja requesting for a personal apology from the clergyman as well as the sum of 10 million naira to pay off for the legal fees for the case.

Fatoyinbo was also ordered to appear in court within 14 days of the service or judgment may be given in his absence.

Taking to his Instagram page, the pastor indirectly sent out a reply to her.

