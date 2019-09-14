Stranded Nigerian Mother, Child Sleep Outside Nigerian Embassy In South Africa (Video)

A stranded Nigerian mother and her son were spotted sleeping at the Nigerian embassy in South Africa with the hopes of returning back to the country.

The young mother is reportedly one of the Nigerians that have chosen to evacuate South Africa as a result of the xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals by their countrymen.

The mother of one is said to have been sleeping with her child at the consulate since Tuesday because according to her, she is waiting to make the next bus that will take her and others to the airport to be flown back to Nigeria for free.

“I’m leaving South Africa because of the fight [sic] and it affect my area a lot. They burnt all the shops, some houses and even my flat. They came there. So I just have to leave”. She said.

The lady disclosed that she has been in South Africa for 5 years and doesn’t know if she will ever come back but she hopes her family will help her out when she eventually arrives Nigeria.

Watch the video below: