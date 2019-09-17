Suicide: Man Attempts To Jump Off Pedestrian Bridge In Lagos (Video)

by Amaka

A Nigerian man was filmed attempting to commit suicide by trying to jump off the bridge in Berger, Lagos state before being stopped on Monday.

The man hanging off Berger pedestrian bridge
The man hanging off Berger pedestrian bridge

In the video currently circulating online, the man can be seen hanging on the rail of the bridge, saying that he would kill himself by jumping down the bridge while on-lookers can be seen trying to pacify and convince him not to end his life.

The man, however, didn’t go through with his plan.

Watch the video below:

