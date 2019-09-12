Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr Loses Mom

by Olayemi Oladotun

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has lost his mother, Madam Elisabeth Rohr, who died at age 97.

Rohr
Gernot Rohr

This was announced by the Nigeria Football Federation via its official Twitter handle.

The announcement reads:

”We commiserate with @NGSuperEagles Head coach, Mr Gernot Rohr who just lost his mother, Madam Elisabeth Rohr. She was 97. May her soul rest in peace”.

0

