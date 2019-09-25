Super Eagles Striker, Kelechi Iheanacho Breaks A Year Goal Drought

by Olayemi Oladotun

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho made his first appearance in a competitive match for Leicester City in the 2019-20 season in the EFL Cup.

Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho

And the Nigerian international justified his selection by Brenda Rodger as he put his name on the scoresheet in the comprehensive 4-0 win over Luton Town.

This was his first goal in over a year as his last goal came on the 22nd of September 2018 in a league game against Huddersfield Town.⁣

