Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Disqualify Buhari For ‘Lying On Oath’

The Supreme Court by a five-member panel read by Mary Odili has dismissed a suit seeking the disqualification of President Muhammadu Buhari from the last presidential election for ‘lying on oath’.

The suit was filed by appellants, Kalu Kalu, Labaran Ismail and Hassy El-Kuris, asking the Supreme Court to nullify Buhari’s candidacy in the February 23 presidential poll for allegedly lying under oath.

According to the appellants, Buhari lied on oath in the form CF001 he submitted to the electoral commission, INEC, for the 2019 election.

However, while ruling on Monday, the Supreme Court agreed with the Court of Appeal and the federal high court which had earlier ruled that the suit was statute-barred.

Earlier the request of the appellants was dismissed by the Federal High Court on the grounds that the suit was not filed within the time allowed by law and therefore sustained the preliminary objection raised by Mr Buhari at the hearing.

