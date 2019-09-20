Suspected Gay Man Handed Over To Police For Raping, Beating Boy In Delta (Video)

According to a now viral video, a suspected gay was caught brutalizing a boy he had sodomized along Udu road in Warri on Friday.

The suspect, however, was handed over to police in Delta State before he was lynched on by the mob.

The victim, whose face was swollen, was said to have resisted the suspect but he was beaten to a pulp so the suspect could have his way.

The suspect’s name was not disclosed at the time of filing this report.

Watch the video below: