Suspected Serial Scammer Posing As Ned Nwoko’s Son On Social Media Arrested (Photo)

A suspected serial scammer, Emmanuel O. Israel has been arrested by officers of the Delta state police command for pretending to be a son of billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko.

The 21-year-old suspect, who operates under the fake name, Emzy Ned Nwoko Jnr on social media, has been causing havoc on the platform, constantly trolling the wife of the business magnate, Regina Daniels.

Israel, however, ran out of luck after he was arrested in Mbiama, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Port harcourt, Rivers State at his friend’s place after many months of investigation.

The police disclosed that the serial scammer used Facebook, twitter, WhatsApp and emails to deceive the general public and defraud unsuspecting Nigerians by promising to help them secure financial deals and offer them favours.

“Intelligence also revealed that the fake Nwoko’s son had kept physical contacts with several unsuspecting members of the public with dubious promises of securing financial deals and sundry favors for them, with intent to extort,” a source close to Nwoko said.

The suspect was arrested along with his sister, Love Israel;and they both face charges of criminal impersonation, conspiracy, defamation of character and conduct likely to threaten public peace.

Ned Nwoko had in a statement released in May in which he said:

“the self-styled name ‘Emzy’ is believed to be working in cahoots with a discredited and defeated senatorial contender from Delta North who is facing multiple criminal charges before various courts and the EFCC.”

The Nigerian politician also denied abandoning his children like the scammer had claimed.