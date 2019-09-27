Tacha Applies Deodorant After Mercy Reveals She Has Body Odour (Video)

There was a clash between Big Brother Naija housemates and top contenders, Mercy and Tacha, which led the latter to apply body deodorant.

During their epic fight, the curvy video vixen was seen telling Tacha that she has body and mouth odour.

Information Nigeria recalls there have been rumors by some of the housemates, asserting that the controversial Instagram twerker has body odour.

Mike had told Khafi to advise Tacha to use deodorant but she did not, so Mercy decided to bring it to her notice.

This Tacha and Mercy clash revealed a lot of truth👃this morning oo 😂😂😂 I guess somebody was touched, She went to carry her body spray ni sha🥺😢 🚶🚶🚶#BBNajia pic.twitter.com/l9RR4SgzYE — ÒGBÉNI_BAMBAM🇳🇬 (@OGBENI_BAMBAM) September 27, 2019