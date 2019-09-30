“Tacha Avoided Confrontations From Me, Mercy” ⁠— Cindy (Video)

by Amaka

Newly evicted housemate of the Big Brother Naija show, Cindy has revealed that Tacha might be different from what many Nigerians assume.

Cindy, Tacha and Mercy
Reality stars, Cindy, Tacha and Mercy

The former housemate revealed that the controversial housemate avoided confrontations from her and Mercy.

Cindy also opened up about her makeup issue in which she was seen taking foundation from a nylon and the ludo saga with Enkay.

Information Nigeria recall that the evicted housemate was the one that instigated the fight between Tacha and Mercy when she told the former that the latter had called her stupid.

During the exclusive interview with host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the former housemate said she didn’t know what she said would trigger the clash between the top contenders because they had always tried to not to cross each other’s paths.

When asked which housemate was playing the game well, she said Mercy because she is calculative.

Read Also: DSS Drags Sowore Out Of Courtroom Through Backdoor (Video)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Cindy, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, mercy, Tacha
0

You may also like

North Koreans celebrate latest missile test

Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport to be ready in 6 weeks not 18 weeks – Lai Mohammed

Niger State Pilgrims warned not to take prohibited items to Mecca ( Read up the items )

Postmortem shows Electrician died of suffocation

“May God punish Jesse Duplantis for this wickedness, onijekuje” – Freeze says as he hails Kirk Franklin

Wenger rules out Sanchez joining PSG

Several Nigerian Cities Witness Eclipse Between 7am And 10am On Thursday

Conor McGregor hails Floyd Mayweather clinical punches

Woman sets sef ablaze in Zamfara

Girl Sets Self Ablaze Over Boyfriend’s Inability To Pay N170k Dowry In Zamfara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *