Newly evicted housemate of the Big Brother Naija show, Cindy has revealed that Tacha might be different from what many Nigerians assume.



The former housemate revealed that the controversial housemate avoided confrontations from her and Mercy.

Cindy also opened up about her makeup issue in which she was seen taking foundation from a nylon and the ludo saga with Enkay.

Information Nigeria recall that the evicted housemate was the one that instigated the fight between Tacha and Mercy when she told the former that the latter had called her stupid.



During the exclusive interview with host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the former housemate said she didn’t know what she said would trigger the clash between the top contenders because they had always tried to not to cross each other’s paths.

When asked which housemate was playing the game well, she said Mercy because she is calculative.



Watch the video below: