Tacha Breaks Down In Tears After Housemates Reveal Their Feelings Towards Her (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha was seen crying under the covers after Diane and Cindy opened up on how they felt about her outburst on Friday.

Information Nigeria recalls the controversial housemate had a fight with Diane over the missing the red box which was kept in the latter’s care.

However, she wasn’t the only one shouting as Mercy was also seen pouring out her anger on Elozonam.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu decided to ask Diane and Cindy about the serial entrepreneur’s outburst.

Ebuka decided to shake tables about Tacha's reaction to the missing Box. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/gfbQENMiis — Omalicha (@CharryCharmer) September 22, 2019

This led to another round of outrage from the controversial housemate.

Feeling she was hated by her colleagues, Tacha snuck under duvet to let out feelings.

Read Also: Blossom Chukwujekwu Reveals He Is Heartbroken

Omashola also had something sweet to say about her.

Watch the video below: