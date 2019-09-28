‘Tacha Don Work For Animal Farm Before’ – Tunde Ednut Comes For Tacha

by Temitope Alabi
Tunde Ednut
Tunde Ednut

Former singer turned social media influencer, Tunde Ednut has again come for Tcaha following her eviction from the Big Brother Naija house yesterday.

Tacha was evicted from the show following her issue with Mercy. The two had gotten into a heated argument which saw Tacha pulling Mercy’s hair.

Reacting to Tacha’s disqualification, he shared a photo of Tacha sleeping with her feet up on his Instagram page and captioned the image; Tacha don work for animal farm before.’

See the photo below;

