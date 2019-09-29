Tacha Is More Relevant Than President Buhari: Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has expressed that disqualified housemate of Big Brother Naija, Tacha is more relevant than President Muhammadu Buhari.
The staunch critic of the president pointed out that the president was not missed during his 6-months absence in Nigeria.
Comparing the president with Tacha, he expressed that within hours of the housemate disqualification from the reality show, Nigerians stormed her hotel, showing that she is more relevant than the President.
See his tweet below:
Dear General @MBuhari
You were in UK for 6 months. Nigerians didn’t feel the impact of your absence. Tacha was missing for a day. Nigerians stormed her hotel. They felt her absence. She‘s more relevant than you
#TableShaker#FreeLeahSharibu #BuhariTormentor pic.twitter.com/dzXKsbq3vX
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 29, 2019