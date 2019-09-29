Tacha Is More Relevant Than President Buhari: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has expressed that disqualified housemate of Big Brother Naija, Tacha is more relevant than President Muhammadu Buhari.

Omokri and Buhari
Reno Omokri and President Buhari

The staunch critic of the president pointed out that the president was not missed during his 6-months absence in Nigeria.

Comparing the president with Tacha, he expressed that within hours of the housemate disqualification from the reality show, Nigerians stormed her hotel, showing that she is more relevant than the President.

See his tweet below:

