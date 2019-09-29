Tacha: Mr Jollof Confirms Receipt Of N1m From Jaruma, Sets To Beat Up Tunde Ednut (VIDEO/Photo)

The eviction of controversial Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha, from the reality TV show has left behind more drama than expected.

Shortly after she was evicted, Tunde Ednut, mocked the reality Tv star and Mr. Jollof, threatened to beat him up.

Consequently, Jaruma, Tacha’s godmother, offered to pay the comedian, Mr Jollof, a cash prize of N1m to carry out the threat.

He has now confirmed the receipt of the money and also set to deal with Tunde Ednut.

Watch the video below:

Screenshot of transaction below:



What he wrote below: