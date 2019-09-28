Tacha Opens Gofundme Account With N37M Target (Photo)

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide, has opened a Gofundme account for people who would like to financially support her.

The controversial internet sensation also shared her account details for her Nigerians fans.

Although, she didn’t get to win the prize money, Celebrities like Jaruma, and Bobrisky have compensated her with the total of 51 million naira.

However, she still intends to raise 40million naira.

Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband, Teebillz has also offered to be her business manager so he can make her the biggest brand out of Africa.

