Tacha Should Start Packing Her Bags, She Is Leaving Tomorrow: Kemi Olunloyo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has come out again to attack Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha, this time around telling her to pack her bags.

Kemi Olunloyo and Tacha
The controversial housemate drew the irk of the self-acclaimed investigative journalist when she blasted fellow housemate, Seyi Awolowo.

The controversial journalist declared that the housemate’s fans are street urchins who don’t have brains.

In a new post, the controversial journalist has declared that Tacha is going to be evicted tomorrow while Seyi will be saved.

See her post below:

