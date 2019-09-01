Tacha’s Boyfriend, King Ladi Slams Ebuka

by Temitope Alabi
King Ladi, boyfriend of BBNaijahousemate, Tacha, has taken to social media to beg the organizers of the  Big Brother Naija unscripted TV to bring the show to an end already as he wants to be with his woman.

Tacha, who is always in the news had her boyfriend attacking the host of the show, Ebuka.

Reacting to Ebuka putting his woman on blast, Ladi wrote “I don’t get why the confidence of Tacha is a grown man’s problem.

“I understand when regular people talk trash about her and trying to bring her down but when it’s coming from somebody like @ebuka it’s just really sad but no wahala.”

