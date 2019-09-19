Tacha’s Burnt Face, Knuckles Sets Internet Agog (Video)

In a video circulating online, Tacha was captured having a conversation with Frodd but knuckles along with her face seem to have gotten people’s attention.

Many believe the controversial housemate is making use of bleaching creams and products which is the reason for uneven her skin tone.

Information Nigeria recalls some housemates believe she has body odour.

One of the housemates, Mercy ascribed the odour to the fact that she uses bleaching cream.

Tacha is currently being trolled by web users for her complexion and some have likened her burnt knuckles to the colours of a roasted plantain.

Watch the video below: