Tacha’s Fans Are Street Urchins, They Have Their Brains In Their Anus: Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has launched another attack on BBNaija housemate, Tacha as she attacked her fans.

Tacha caught the attention of the Olunloyo when she declared that she has achieved more than a fellow housemate, Seyi Awolowo.

Also Read: COZA: Keep Your Ignorance Inside Your Pocket: Nollywood Actor Slams Kemi Olunloyo

The blogger, in a new post, urged Nigerians not to vote for Tacha, to allow the housemate be evicted on Sunday.

Mrs Olunloyo described Tacha’s fans as street urchins who have their brains in their anus.”

See her post below: