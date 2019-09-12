Tacha’s Fans Are Street Urchins, They Have Their Brains In Their Anus: Kemi Olunloyo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has launched another attack on BBNaija housemate, Tacha as she attacked her fans.

Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo and BBNaija star, Tacha

Tacha caught the attention of the Olunloyo when she declared that she has achieved more than a fellow housemate, Seyi Awolowo.

Also Read: COZA: Keep Your Ignorance Inside Your Pocket: Nollywood Actor Slams Kemi Olunloyo

The blogger, in a new post, urged Nigerians not to vote for Tacha, to allow the housemate be evicted on Sunday.

Mrs Olunloyo described Tacha’s fans as street urchins who have their brains in their anus.”

See her post below:

Tags from the story
Kemi Olunloyo, SEYI AWOLOWO, Tacha
0

You may also like

I wrote 5 songs for Drake in his ‘More Life’ album — Burna Boy

‘Go and sin no more’ -Eniola Badmus drops beef with Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu

Big Brother Africa: How Africa Voted – Final Week

Sarkodie marks daughter’s birthday to further shut down death rumours (Photos)

Reekado Banks

‘People didn’t hail my first album because they were angry I won Next Rated’ – Reekado Banks

Wizkid: “I Flaunt My Assets On Social Media To Motivate Street Boys”

Epic! Checkout how Jaywon put a troll in his place

Tanzanian Beauty, Feza, Evicted From Big Brother House

This Amazing Mash Up Of Mo’Hits Top Tracks Will Make You Nostalgic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *