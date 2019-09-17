Take a Cue From Hong Kong Police: Don Jazzy Advises Nigerian Police

by Verity
Don Jazzy
Music artist and Producer, Don Jazzy

Ace music producer and record label owner, Micheal Collin aka Don Jazzy has urged the Nigerian police to take a cue from the Hong Kong police in order to avoid extra judicial killings.

The advice comes days after some police officers opened fire on some students of Federal University Oye-Ekiti(FUOYE), killing two during a peaceful protest.

According to the Mavin record label owner, Hong Kong police fired water cannons and teargas at protesters rather than using live ammunition.

He says even though that is an infringement on the rights of citizens in a democratic dispensation but it is still better than extra-judicial killings.

Read Also: Forced Abortion: Police To Investigate New Petition Against Fatoyinbo, Others

He said, “The NPF should take its cue from the Hong Kong police. They only fire water cannons and tear gas at protesters. Even though it’s still an infringement on people’s rights to protest in a democratic clime, it’s better than killing unarmed citizens extra-judicially. ”

 

 

Tags from the story
don jazzy, Hong Kong Police, Nigerian police force
0

You may also like

Couple die in Abia, after reportedly eating food from wedding ceremony

The ‘gods’ stopped Oba of Benin from receiving Jonathan —Aide

Bride Spends Wedding Night In Prison After Stabbing Guest In The Face

Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 23

Gareth Southgate To Be Announced As England Manager

Nigeria ESL Students with Their Problems in Writing English Essays

10 things you didn’t know about washing machines

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, nigerian newspaper

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd April, 2019

Shocking! Woman Spotted Strolling On Street Without Any Cloths On (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *