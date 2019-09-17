Take a Cue From Hong Kong Police: Don Jazzy Advises Nigerian Police

Ace music producer and record label owner, Micheal Collin aka Don Jazzy has urged the Nigerian police to take a cue from the Hong Kong police in order to avoid extra judicial killings.

The advice comes days after some police officers opened fire on some students of Federal University Oye-Ekiti(FUOYE), killing two during a peaceful protest.

According to the Mavin record label owner, Hong Kong police fired water cannons and teargas at protesters rather than using live ammunition.

He says even though that is an infringement on the rights of citizens in a democratic dispensation but it is still better than extra-judicial killings.

He said, “The NPF should take its cue from the Hong Kong police. They only fire water cannons and tear gas at protesters. Even though it’s still an infringement on people’s rights to protest in a democratic clime, it’s better than killing unarmed citizens extra-judicially. ”