Take Your Accursed Cows To Britain For RUGA Settlement: Fani-Kayode

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) has warned Northern governors to desist from pushing that the RUGA policy be implemented in the Southern part of Nigeria.

The former minister made this statement reacting to a statement by the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu that RUGA is not Fulani but an idea of British colonialists.

He expressed that Fulani herdsmen should take their “accursed cows” to Brexit Britain since they know it is a colonialist act.

