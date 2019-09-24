Take Your Accursed Cows To Britain For RUGA Settlement: Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) has warned Northern governors to desist from pushing that the RUGA policy be implemented in the Southern part of Nigeria.

The former minister made this statement reacting to a statement by the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu that RUGA is not Fulani but an idea of British colonialists.

Also Read: If You Don’t Perform, You Will Get Hell From My Pen: FFK Warns Ministers

He expressed that Fulani herdsmen should take their “accursed cows” to Brexit Britain since they know it is a colonialist act.

He tweeted: