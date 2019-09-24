Taking A Bullet For Someone You Love Is Stealing: Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has advised against taking a bullet for someone we love.

According to a tweet he shared, one should never take a bullet for a loved one because that is equivalent to stealing.

He tweeted:

“Someone asked, if one could take a bullet meant for someone he loves.. my reply is, taking what’s not yours is stealing..”

The tweet by the clergyman which he claims was inspired by a sense of humour, was, however, taken seriously by a follower who likened the situation to what Jesus would do.

See his tweets below: