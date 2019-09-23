Talent Manger Osagie Osarenkhoe Recounts How She Was Assaulted By Strange Man

by Temitope Alabi
Osagie Osarenkhoe
Osagie Osarenkhoe

Talent manager Osagie Osarenkhoe, has taken to social media to recount how she was assaulted by a strange man on her way to a meeting.

According to her, “yesterday, Saturday 21st September 2019, I experienced what so many women have been through, what we all pray never to encounter. less than 3mins away from my street, this man Owolabi (@owosaga07) suddenly stopped his car, in front of me, to speak to a pedestrian”.

Osagie continued saying; “few seconds later, they were still talking and smiling. I honked, still no movement, brought my window down, beckoning on them to pls move to the side so I could be on my way.

“The pedestrian ‘Mojeed’ responded, I took my window back up and waited, still nothing. I got out of the car, to speak to the driver @owosaga07 since ‘Mojeed’ wasn’t helpful. As I got to him, upset obviously, I asked him to pls move so we could go, he asked why I was in a hurry and told me he wasn’t going to move till he was done.

“I told them they were both acting stupid and like kids and I was ready to wait with them too. I went to my car and started my first ever IG Live. The driver, Owosaga, got out of the car, came to my car window, banging, insisting I repeated what I said to him, I wound down to tell him it was not serious, he noticed me recording, then boom! he punched me on my cheek, heavy blow, don’t know how I managed to fight him and ‘Mojeed’ off as they kept trying to get into my car, to pull me out and grab my phone.

“My husband (@osa_seven) showed up just before it got out of hand. All necessary reports have been filed, although he @owosaga07 assured me that I couldn’t do anything about the situation or to him. He forced me to delete the photos on my phone but thankfully someone was able to save a bit of my IG live.”

