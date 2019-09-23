Talent Manger Osagie Osarenkhoe Recounts How She Was Assaulted By Strange Man

Talent manager Osagie Osarenkhoe, has taken to social media to recount how she was assaulted by a strange man on her way to a meeting.

According to her, “yesterday, Saturday 21st September 2019, I experienced what so many women have been through, what we all pray never to encounter. less than 3mins away from my street, this man Owolabi (@owosaga07) suddenly stopped his car, in front of me, to speak to a pedestrian”.

Read Also: SARS Operatives Assault Boy And His Mum In Edo (VIDEO)

Osagie continued saying; “few seconds later, they were still talking and smiling. I honked, still no movement, brought my window down, beckoning on them to pls move to the side so I could be on my way.

“The pedestrian ‘Mojeed’ responded, I took my window back up and waited, still nothing. I got out of the car, to speak to the driver @owosaga07 since ‘Mojeed’ wasn’t helpful. As I got to him, upset obviously, I asked him to pls move so we could go, he asked why I was in a hurry and told me he wasn’t going to move till he was done.

“I told them they were both acting stupid and like kids and I was ready to wait with them too. I went to my car and started my first ever IG Live. The driver, Owosaga, got out of the car, came to my car window, banging, insisting I repeated what I said to him, I wound down to tell him it was not serious, he noticed me recording, then boom! he punched me on my cheek, heavy blow, don’t know how I managed to fight him and ‘Mojeed’ off as they kept trying to get into my car, to pull me out and grab my phone.

“My husband (@osa_seven) showed up just before it got out of hand. All necessary reports have been filed, although he @owosaga07 assured me that I couldn’t do anything about the situation or to him. He forced me to delete the photos on my phone but thankfully someone was able to save a bit of my IG live.”