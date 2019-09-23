Taxify Driver Shoots His Shot At Female Passenger

by Temitope Alabi

Triple MG boss Ubi Franklin has taken to social media to recount how a female friend was asked out by a Taxify driver.

According to Franklin, the female friend had taken the man’s cab the day before only to get a call from him the next day trying to shoot his shot.

Read Also: Taxify Passenger Thanks Davido For Letting Police Make Him Go After Spotting Their ‘Scene’

The driver called saying the lady forgot something in his car the day before, and when she asked what, he simply replied, ‘your heart’.

This post has since gotten many talking online, however, guys, what do you think? Smooth move or not?

Taxify driver
Taxify driver
Tags from the story
Taxify, Ubi Franklin
0

You may also like

Ex-Beauty Queen Iheoma Nnadi Reveals She’s Engaged To This Super Eagles’ Striker

5 Causes of Blindness in Nigeria

Photos: Front Heeled Shoes That Will Make You Go Gaga

7 Beauty Hacks for Flawless Makeup

Bishop Oyedepo Asked To Pay N2 Billion Over Death Of 3-Year-Old

Monalisa Chinda Rides A Donkey After Tying The Knot With Tonye Coker

TECNO Survey of User Habits in Africa: WhatsApp Ranks NO.1, Browser Ranks NO.2 and Facebook Ranks NO.3

Adidas Launches Twitter Competition To Celebrate Ice Prince’s ‘Aboki’

Anxious People Are Smarter People, Says Science

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *