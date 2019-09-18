Tboss Shares First Photo Of Her Newborn Baby Girl

by Temitope Alabi
Tboss and daughter
Tboss and daughter

2017 Big Brother Naija Tboss has again taken to social media to reveal how happy she is with her new role as a mother.

The model and former reality TV star who welcomed her first child, a baby girl, some weeks back, have taken to social media to share a photo of her baby girl.

Read Also: Days After Putting To Bed, Tboss Shares Video From Her Baby Shower

Sharing the photo of herself holding her daughter, she penned a short message alongside which reads thus;

Flesh of my Flesh.

Blood of my Blood.

I will Forever hold your heart even more tenderly than I would hold mine.

I Love you -Always & Forever & a Day more���

0

