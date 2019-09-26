TECNO Spices Up Lagos Comic Con 2019 With T-Boy And Gaming Session

The 8th edition of the Lagos Comic Convention, which held in Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre, Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos sought to bring together comic, game, animation, film, book and virtual reality lovers under one festival roof – with the set goal of celebrating characters and stories that showcase the African culture.

This year’s event, for the first time had free all-access passes for attendees. Thus, they had the opportunity to attend all exhibitions, panel discussions, workshops, competitions, pitches and cosplays without restrictions.

Africa’s preferred smartphone brand, TECNO was very visible at the event and in collaboration with the organizers Mustardseed Communication International infused a new dimension of fun to the 2019 Lagos Comic Con.

Guests also had the opportunity to play games with TECNO’s premium smartphone flagship the Phantom 9 and the experience center created by the brand at the venue of the activation. The winners of the gaming session got prizes courtesy TECNO mobile.

Clearly, TECNO is more than just a smartphone maker, the brand understands the relevance of Pop-culture to Nigerians and is directly contributing greatly to its growth in the country – thus, the brand speaks the language of Nigerians.

About TECNO Nigeria

TECNO is the premium mobile phone brand of TRANSSION Holdings with a comprehensive mobile device portfolio that cuts across feature phones, smartphones and tablets. As a brand, TECNO is dedicated to transforming state-of-the-art technologies into localized products under the guideline of “Think Globally, Act Locally”. Established in 2006, TECNO has presence in more than 50 countries across the globe. It is now one of the top three mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide. TECNO is also the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com

