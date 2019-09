The BBnaija’ Double Wahala’ couple who just got engaged, Oluwabamike Olawunmi, popularly known as Bambam and Teddy A also known as Tope Adenibuyan visited the Oni Of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

The couple shared photos of their visit on their Instagram page on Tuesday.

According to Bamike’s post, they spent quality time with the king.

Recall news filtered in on Monday that the couples would be getting married this weekend in Ilaro, Ogun state.

Bambam, Ooni Of Ife and Teddy A